SWANSON, Charles Edward



Charles Edward Swanson, born in Acworth, GA and a lifelong Atlanta resident, passed away on January 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was 98. He was preceded in death by his father Z.T. Swanson, his mother Lula Swanson and his step-mother Daisy, his five brothers: Ralph, Horace, Carl, Ray and Wayne, and his two sisters Irene and Willie, as well as his eldest son David Swanson. He is survived by his wife Doris Pettyjohn Swanson and his children: Tim Swanson (Teresa Swanson) and Keith Swanson (Vesna Swanson), grandsons Zachary, Bo, Nathan, Raymond, Grady and granddaughters Darcy, Vesna Jr. and Nika, as well as the family's loving caregiver Leslie Brown. Charles was a World War 2 veteran, serving in the US Navy and the US Naval Reserves which allowed him to complete a degree at Georgia State while working his first job at Colonial Stores as a counter clerk on Whitehall St. From his early experience in naval calisthenics and bookkeeping, Charles became an avid runner and built a career in the textile industry with The Branson Company in Atlanta. He and his wife were Charter and lifelong members of Briarcliff Baptist Church where he served as an usher for decades. He will be remembered as a folksy guy that was considerate, active and committed, and leaves a circle of friends who are saddened at his passing. A graveside service was held on January 23rd, 2022 at Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, Marietta, Georgia.



