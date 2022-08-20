SWANN, Patricia



It's with a heavy heart to announce the passing of Mrs. Patricia Swann. Who departed this life on Tuesday August 16, 2022. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 12-8 PM at our South Dekalb Chapel. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Beulah Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19, a mask will be required to enter our building. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South DeKalb Chapel, located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, GA 30034. 404-241-5656.

