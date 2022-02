SWANN, Helen



Helen Odean Sherman Swann of Jonesboro, Georgia passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. Mrs. Swann was born on April 16, 1927 in Fulton County, Georgia. A graveside service will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Forest Hill Cemetery in Forest Park.