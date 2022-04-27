SWANN, Carolyn



Carolyn Sue Swann, age 78 years young of Marietta, GA, passed away on April 22, 2022 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital after a long battle with cancer and respiratory problems. Carolyn was born on May 6, 1943 to Delbert Cain and Frankie (Cain) McPherson in Jasper, GA. She was married to her surviving husband Bruce Swann on August 5, 1989. She is also survived by her two children from a previous marriage, Billy Parker, with wife Knoxie of Woodstock, GA and Delene Potts, with husband Bob of Jasper, GA; her stepchildren Tyson Swann, with wife Beth of Canton, GA and Susan Swann of Cornelia, GA; grand and step-grandchildren Sloan Parker of Woodstock, GA, Christopher Hogan of Marietta, GA, Tyler and Stephanie Swann of Woodstock, GA, Tatum and Jonathan Cavender of Canton, GA, Morgan and Seth Webb of Demorest, GA, Erin and Harley Turner of Demorest, GA, and Oaklee Jackson of Cornelia, GA; and step-great-grandchildren, Brettley Cavender and Dalton Webb; along with many other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Delbert Cain; mother Frankie McPherson; brother Homer Cain; and sisters Wanda Jordan and Wylene Padgett. Carolyn spent most of her younger years in Jasper, Ga and later moved to Woodstock, Ga, but finally settled in Marietta, Ga with her husband Bruce Swann. She began working at the Atlanta Journal Constitution as a paper carrier and retired 25 years later in 2007 as a Circulation Manager. Her relentless love and caring for her family was first and foremost during her life. She was a giving soul to anyone in need, as well as, having a passion for wild life and flowers. She was always placing other's needs, wants, and desires ahead of herself. She was a small woman with a big heart. If you met her and got to know her, you loved her unconditionally. She battled serious medical issues for much of her later years and won the battle in most cases, until the Lord gave her wings and took her home. Visitation for Carolyn will be at Medford-Peden Funeral Home at 1408 Canton Road in Marietta, Ga 30066 on Friday, April 29, 2022 between 4 PM and 8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2 PM, with visitation at 11 AM until services start in the Medford-Peden Funeral Home Chapel. Follow-on burial services will be at Kennesaw Memorial Park, Marietta, GA.

