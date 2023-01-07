SWANCEY, Eddie



Mr. Eddie Swancey of Union City passed away January 4, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Norma Swancey of Union City; sister, Beverly Faulkner; and brother, Danny Swancey.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2022 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home.



Interment will follow at College Park Cemetery. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



