SWAIN, Tom
Age 84, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 4, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 11 AM, Beulah Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
SWAIN, Tom
Age 84, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 4, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 11 AM, Beulah Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral