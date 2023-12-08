Obituaries

Swain, Tom

File photo
File photo
Dec 8, 2023

SWAIN, Tom

Age 84, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 4, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 11 AM, Beulah Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Preventing School Shootings

Anonymous tip system started in wake of Sandy Hook shooting has fielded nearly 400,000 reports

24m ago

EU says Meta is failing to keep underage users off Facebook and Instagram

51m ago

Australia moves to tax Meta, Google and TikTok to fund newsrooms

58m ago

Featured

PFAS Regulatory
AJC INVESTIGATION

Georgia officials watched, waited as carpet mills polluted water with toxic chemicals

As Delta flight delays mount, pilots and management point fingers

Why free parking at Atlanta restaurants is getting harder to find