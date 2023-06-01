SWAIN, Shena D.



Ms. Shena Daphane Swain entered into rest May 25, 2023, in Talledega, AL. Celebration of Life Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing today 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

