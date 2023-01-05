SWAIN, Mary Lizzie



Celebration of Life Service for Mary Lizzie Swain, of Atlanta, GA, will be Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM; Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. NE Atlanta, GA 30312. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.



