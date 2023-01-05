ajc logo
X

Swain, MAry

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SWAIN, Mary Lizzie

Celebration of Life Service for Mary Lizzie Swain, of Atlanta, GA, will be Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM; Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. NE Atlanta, GA 30312. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff11h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?
14h ago

Credit: AP

NFL player Damar Hamlin still sedated but shows signs of improvement
6h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker
7h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Byron Donalds emerges as GOP alternative for House speaker
7h ago

Georgia IG: Hundreds of state workers got unemployment benefits in error
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Allen, Robert
1h ago
Flower, James
1h ago
Lee, Marion
1h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top