SWAIN, Mary Lizzie
Celebration of Life Service for Mary Lizzie Swain, of Atlanta, GA, will be Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM; Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. NE Atlanta, GA 30312. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
