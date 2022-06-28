ajc logo
Swader, Lawrence

Obituaries
SWADER, Lawrence E.

Lawrence E. Swader, better known as Joe, passed on Thursday, June 23, 2022, after a long illness. Born in Chattanooga, TN, he lived most of his life in the Atlanta area until he and his wife, April, moved to Lake Sinclair in 2010. He and April loved to travel as long as he was able to, foreign countries as well as within the United States. Joe was a Vietnam veteran of the Marine Corps and ran a business until his retirement in 2020. He is survived by April, his wife of 45 years; sister, Patsy (Gene) Long; daughter, Jessica (Greg) Smith; son, Jeff Swader; niece, Cherie McLaurin; nephew, Keith Long; great-nephews, Brendan McLaurin and Garrett McLaurin; and a great-great-nephew, Sawyer McLaurin; as well as three cats, Sparky, Leo and Maisie, who adored him. Interment June 28, at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA. Vining Ivy Hill Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Vining Ivy Hill Chapel

105 Lower Harmony Road

Eatonton, GA

31024

