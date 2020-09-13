Sutton, Shirley

SUTTON (ARMENTROUT), Shirley Ann Shirley Ann Armentrout Sutton, 87, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 17, 1933 to Richard and Doris Hootman. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School and Blairs Business College. She was happily married to two wonderful men, Maurice Armentrout from 1952-1969 and William Sutton, from 1971-1988, who preceded her in passing. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt who survived tragedies and health issues with her faith and determination. She loved to paint and did beautiful pastels and acrylics, travel, knit and read. She did volunteer work at the Ed Isakson YMCA in Alpharetta as the Senior Coordinator. Shirley is survived by her sons, Richard (Kim) and Gary (Tana) Armentrout and her sister, Margy (Dan) Smith, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two nieces and a nephew as well as great-nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangement will be held at a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Visitation may be done at Swan-Law Funeral home in Colorado Springs from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16th. Memorial donations may be given to the American Lung Association. Condolences may be offered at https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9351868__;!!JZyed81S!ypK2nT7k4jGb3ANTc9frAu8zdIRXcqEbEXEKNLDfRQ2OL_MeIaSixO_9rrbRoew$

