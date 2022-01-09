SUTTON, Sara "Sally"



Sara "Sally" Norton Sutton, 78, passed away on Dec. 29, 2021.



Sally was born in Kansas City, MO, on Sept. 8, 1943, to Virginia and Covert Norton. The Nortons moved to Raleigh, NC, where she attended Needham Broughton High School. She worked for the Chamberlain Company in Raleigh. She then moved to the Atlanta area, working for Skipper Morrison and Graco Inc. Later, she became a Realtor and worked for Northside Realty.



Sally was an incredible woman, strong and resilient, smart and a little sassy, fiercely independent, and a lot of fun. She was the life of the party. She loved to stay busy, whether spending time with her family, working, or doing one of her many hobbies.



She is survived by her husband Robert Sutton; sister Mary Taylor; daughter Melissa (Fred) Meyerhofer; son Robert (Barry Billman) Allen Jr.; stepdaughters Susan Baughman and Laurie Alexander; nieces Anna Rybka and Katie Mashburn; grandchildren Emily Meyerhofer, Ashley Meyerhofer, Quin Alexander, Valerie Keith, Michael Baughman, Patrick Baughman, and Robert Barlett; and great-grandchild Harper Keith.



Funeral services were held on Jan. 7 at Northside Chapel in Roswell, GA.



