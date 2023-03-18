Sutton, Patricia

SUTTON (SHEHAN), Patricia



Patricia "Pat" Shehan Sutton, 84, of Suwanee, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2023.



Pat was born on December 18, 1938 to Luther "Dick" and Estelle Shehan in Spindale, North Carolina. After Pat graduated from RS Central High School in 1956, she went on to study at Greensboro College in Greensboro, North Carolina. She graduated with a degree in Education and began her teaching career at O'Keefe High School in Atlanta, Georgia.



In 1966, Pat married William "Bill" Taft Sutton, who also taught school at O'Keefe at the time. Richard Taft made her a mom in 1968, and in 1970, her second son, Scott Edmond came along. She supported Bill in his chemical business while the boys grew up, and then taught Physical Science and Biology at Campbell High School and Lassiter High School for 10 years, while residing with her family in the Vinings area of Atlanta. Pat and Bill also spent 3 years in Baltimore, MD, before heading south to Perry, GA, where they lived from 1999 until 2018 when Bill passed away. After she lost Bill, Pat moved back to the Atlanta area to be closer to family.



Pat was a wonderful, caring and well-loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend. She spent many years with Bill at the soccer field watching her sons compete. There was never a holiday that went by that she did not drop a card and maybe a check in the mail to her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching the Braves on television and was a lifelong college basketball fan. For many years, she loved to cook for her family, watch cooking shows on TV, and was an avid, and very fast reader. She also loved keeping up with loved ones via regular phone calls to check in.



Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and her brother, Steve Shehan. She is survived by her brother, David Shehan (Violet); her sons, Richard (Kelli) and Scott (Susan); and five grandchildren, Jayson Taft Sutton (25), Meghan Nancy Sutton (21), Rebecca Sue Sutton (18), William Edward Sutton (20) and Samuel Scott Sutton (18); as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and long-time friends.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Patricia Sutton to the American Cancer Foundation. Please contact them at 1-800-227-2345 or you can donate online at donate.cancer.org



A celebration of her life will be held on March 25, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30071. 770-448-5757.



