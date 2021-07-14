Sutton, Frances

SUTTON (ADAMS), Frances



Passed away on July, 12, at the age of 92. She was born in Smyrna, Georgia on November 4, 1928 to Carl and Lillie Watkins Adams. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack and brother, Dan, she is mourned by her children, Danny (Kathy) Sutton, Sandra (Dave) Shuler, and David (Angie) Sutton; her six grandchildren, Stephanie (Shay) Traylor, Jason (Sarah) Shuler, Nathan (April) Sutton, Erin (Greg) Scott, Kalyn Sutton-Sullivan and Paige Sutton; and numerous great-grandchildren; and her beloved Fox Terrier, Foxy Lady. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel in Smyrna with Rev. Doug Huggins officiating. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta, GA. A lifelong resident of Cobb County she considered herself only as an Oakdale Girl. She grew up on Log Cabin Drive, graduated from Fitzhugh Lee (the only school she ever attended) and raised her children on Hill Street. Always industrious, in the springtime Fran would pick bunches of jonquils and sell them on Atlanta Road to the folks traveling from Marietta to Atlanta. She also sold milk from her beloved cow, Bossie, to other Oakdaliens.



After attending secretarial school she worked for Lockheed. She was sought after for her typing speed, accuracy and attention to detail. She achieved the highest security clearance level for her position and worked in a secluded area where she typed correspondence for the B57 development. The testing occurred near her desk and though it damaged her hearing forever, she was very proud of her service for her country.



In 1951, she married H.A. "Jack" Sutton, who had seen her photo hanging in the locker of his shipmate, Fran's cousin Sydney. Sydney didn't have a girl and Fran had sent him the picture to use as a ploy so he would not be teased by his shipmates. Jack saw the photo and told Sydney – when we get off this ship – I am going to steal your girl. Sydney confessed the girl in the picture was actually his cousin, and after a long letter writing campaign and a six-week romance, the two were married. Together they raised three children of their own, and a few others along the way who needed a home. She and Jack were married for over 55 years until his death in 2007. Both entrepreneurs, together they sold real estate and owned two ceramic tile supply companies, C-Cure of Georgia and US Adhesives. They shared a love for children and taught Sunday School together at Calvary Baptist Church and sponsored children in their residence from the Georgia Baptist Children's Home.



Though gentle in spirt and a lover off all growing things, her competitive side would come out in her bowling. Frances was a knockout bowler up until her 90s where she scored a strike or spare on almost every roll. Her team, the "Slow Pokes", renamed themselves "Fran's Friends" when she could no longer bowl. It was an honor she talked about until her last days. Fran left a fingerprint on the heart of all who knew her. She loved her Savior and we know her kindness, charitable ways, and gentleness were shining adornments as she entered the gates to her new home in Heaven – the only place in the world better to live than Oakdale. She deserved both.



The family will receive friends from 6 PM – 8 PM, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of the arrangements. Should friends desire, flowers are welcome or contributions can be made to the Cobb County Pregnancy Resource Center or Must Ministries.



