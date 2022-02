SUTTON, David



David D. Sutton, 74, of Alpharetta died on Friday, February 11, 2022. Visitation will be at Roswell Funeral Home on Thursday, February 17 from 4 PM- 6 PM. A memorial service will be held at Roswell Presbyterian Church on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 1 PM. Please visit



www.Roswellfuneralhome.com for photographs and a complete tribute.