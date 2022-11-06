SUTTER, Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann Sutter passed away on September 21, 2022. She led a full and varied life, accumulating friends and modeling grace and empathy along the way. Shirley was a devoted wife and mother. She also worked quietly outside the home much of her life. Shirley owned and ran Glass Etc. a gift store that was open in Tucker for just under 25 years, with two other locations in Sandy Springs and Woodstock when it closed. Even in her 90s Shirley would run into customers who recognized her from the store.



Shirley is survived by her five children, 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, as well as one sister-in-law, one brother-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, devoted friends and loving caregivers. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward; her parents and sister, her treasured daughter-in-law, and many other dearly loved extended family members.



A Funeral Mass celebrating Shirley will be held at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Johns Creek, Georgia, on November 8, at 10:30 AM. A reception for friends and family will follow at the Taylor Lodge on the church campus at about 11:30. A private interment at the Georgia National Cemetery is scheduled for November 9. The family requests that any donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Benedict's Catholic Church. Alternatively, the family supports the historical efforts of the Friends of Pruyn House nonprofit.

