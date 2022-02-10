SUTHERLIN, George



George Sutherlin, born January 24th, 1948 in Gadsden, Alabama; died February 7th, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia, surrounded by his family. He and his wife of 45 years, Fair, had two children, Brett Martin and Brook Allison, in addition to six grandchildren; Connor, Grace, Georgia, Carter, Jack and Landon. His children and grandchildren were his utmost pride and joy. George also had a great love for dogs and enjoyed loving so many during his lifetime. He shared his life the last few years with Kim Schnell of Birmingham, Alabama. He was known for being a generous philanthropist, proudly donating over his lifetime to Piedmont Hospital, countless dog rescues and several local charities near and dear to his heart.



George attended Gadsden High School and graduated from the University of Alabama in 1970. He then began his business career in the automotive industry. In 1985, he moved from Gadsden, Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia. Throughout his next 50 years, with hard work and unwavering dedication, he built an impressive empire and became an incredible icon within the automotive industry, proudly owning more than 60 new car franchise automotive dealerships. George truly made a genuine mark in the auto industry.



Everyone close to George would agree, he lived a full and beautiful life. He celebrated his successes without regret. He will be missed wholeheartedly by all and will be remembered for his unparalleled passion, his humbleness, his grit, his kindness and most importantly, his love for his family.



Graveside services will be held at the Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden, Alabama on Friday, February 11th at 11:00 AM. Everyone is welcome to attend.



