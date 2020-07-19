SUTERS, Julia November 28, 1965 - July 11, 2020 Julia Anne Suters was born in Atlanta in 1965 and died of pancreatic cancer surrounded by her family in her home of 54 years. She was our beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, neighbor, colleague, and friend. Julia was kind, generous, funny, optimistic, and good-natured. Known for her trivia skills, holiday feasts, and thoughtful gifts, Julia was happiest hosting Christmas, relaxing at St. Augustine beach, taking trips, helping clients, and spending time with loved ones. With her father, the late Everett Suters, Julia managed Curry Enterprises and later co-founded College Storage, where she developed close friendships with her business partners. Julia attended Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, and volunteered at the Family Life Center and children's Sunday School. Julia, an angel among us, brought love and joy to our lives. She is survived by her mother Gary Suters and her family: Melissa Suters and Phyllis Buckner; Marianne, John, Matt and Leigh Varley; her dear friend Julie Melton; loving cousins; and her beloved dog Millie. Donations may be made in Julia's memory to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, Inc. (PO Box 821, Alpharetta, GA 30009) or Winship Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, Emory University (1762 Clifton Rd., Ste. 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322). Julia will be laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta.

