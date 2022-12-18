Surgener, Joseph Houston

SURGENER, Jr., Joseph Houston



Mr. Joseph Houston Surgener, Jr., of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, passed away October 18, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta. Joe leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends who will sadly miss him.



Born February 3, 1936, in Harlan County, Kentucky, Joe was the fifth child and only son of the late Joseph H. and Emma VanDeventer Surgener. His family was close-knit and loving and he maintained close relationships with his sisters and their children throughout his life. All of Joe's sisters preceded him in death: Jeneatte Surgener who died in infancy, Pauline Herron of Avondale Estates, GA, Dorothy Joyner of Gainesville, GA, and Jean Taylor of Lexington, KY.



Joe was unique and memorable: fiercely independent, colorful and passionate, outspoken and obstinate, kind and generous. He embraced life fully, loving home, family, food, friends, his canine babies, and Jesus. Joe believed, "Family comes first," and prayed nightly for his numerous nieces and nephews. His love was unconditional and abundant.



Joe's Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Ind. Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, 770-448-5757, with family visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Joe has been cremated, and his ashes will be buried at a later date in a family plot in Virginia.



Although Joe's big heart finally gave out on him at the age of 86, his spirit will ever remain strong:



When peace, like a river, attendeth my way,



When sorrows like sea billows roll;



Whatever my lot, You have taught me to say,



It is well, it is well, with my soul.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.



