Sunderland, Thomas

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SUNDERLAND, II, Thomas

Thomas Stanley Sunderland II, "Stan," passed away in Conover, North Carolina on May 31, 2022 at the age of 79. Stan had recently moved from Lawrenceville, Georgia to stay with his son and family after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. Stan is survived by his brother John Sunderland of Las Vegas Nevada and the mother of his children, Nancy Sunderland. He is also survived by his son, Trey and his wife Terra Sunderland, and their five children, Wesley, Ella, Annie, Ben and Jack, and his daughter, Katie Sunderland, and her husband Dave Neetz. Stan was born June 29, 1942 in Maryland to the late Thomas Wesley and Belle Wagner Sunderland. Stan grew up in Maryland and was active in the Methodist Church as the son of a Methodist Minister. After graduation from Western Maryland College, Stan was drafted and served our nation at Fort Benning, Georgia in the US Army until 1966. After being discharged from the Army, Stan continued in the Georgia National Guard and graduated from Emory Law School. Stan practiced law in Buford, Georgia until 2012. Stan enjoyed racing sailboats, beginning with a Snipe in 1969. His love of sailing took him many places, for many years, throughout the Southeast and the Caribbean. To honor Stan's memory, there will be a celebration of life on July 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM, at the clubhouse of Lake Lanier Sailing Club in Flowery Branch. All who knew him are welcome to attend and remember his wonderful life.

