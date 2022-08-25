ajc logo
Sundberg, Judith

SUNDBERG, Judith Joy

Judy Sundberg, born Judith Joy Chalker, died peacefully on Saturday morning, August 20th, surrounded by loved ones.

Judy was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, the oldest of six siblings. After high school, Judy attended nursing school at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. While in school, she met the love of her life and future husband, Richard Sundberg, at a cousin's wedding. They were married on September 8th, 1951, shortly after she graduated, and they remained devoted to each other until his death in 2014. Judy was the proud mother of three children, daughter Kathy and sons Chason and Robert. The family left Jacksonville in 1957 and spent time in Elizabethton, Tennessee and Rock Hill, South Carolina before settling in Augusta, Georgia in 1963. When her children were older, Judy returned to school at the Medical College of Georgia to pursue her master's in mental health nursing, after which she worked in private practice. Judy and her husband Richard retired in Jacksonville, Florida in 1990. She later relocated to Atlanta, GA following her husband's death to be close to her daughter Kathy and family.

Judy was an accomplished and prolific artist, winning awards for her work in china painting. Her work has been featured in both china painting magazines and museums, and painting remained a passion of Judy's until her later years when her eyesight would no longer allow it. Appropriately named Judith Joy, she approached life with exuberance. Judy had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed traveling. New York City and St. Augustine beach were among her favorite places. She loved holidays and celebrations and never met a stranger. Most significantly, Judy lived a life filled with love. Especially adored by her husband, Judy loved and was loved fiercely by her friends and family. She was a beloved "Gigi" to five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and a cherished friend to countless. Though she will be greatly missed, she will forever endure in the hearts of those who loved her as well as in every pink rose that grows.

Services for Judy will be held at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church in Brookhaven, GA at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 27th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Judy's honor to St. Martin in the Field Episcopal Church, The Suthers Center for Christian Outreach, or Interfaith Outreach Home.




