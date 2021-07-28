ajc logo
Summers, Virginia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SUMMERS, Virginia Claire

Mrs. Virginia Claire Summers, age 55, of Marietta, GA passed away July 25, 2021. Her father, Frank A. Summers, preceded her in death. Survivors include her mother, Claire R. Summers and her brother and sister-in-law, Frank R. Summers and his wife Maribel Summers. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr. NE, Sandy Springs, GA on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10 AM with interment immediately following in Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

