SUMMERS, Philip Robert "Bob" Philip Robert ("Bob") Summers, 70, died peacefully in his home on September 20, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and is the son of Eva (Grossman) Summers. Bob graduated from Lafayette High School in Brooklyn, NY, class of 1967, and earned his Bachelor's degree at City College of New York, class of 1971, where he was co-captain of the college basketball team. Known by his colleagues as "the fastest pen East of the Mississippi," Bob pursued a vibrant career in advertising, spearheading campaigns for Madison Avenue giants such as Dancer Fitzgerald Sample and McCann Erickson in New York - a career which culminated in his role as Executive Creative Director at McCann Erickson Atlanta. Bob also enjoyed his earlier work as the Director of the American Atelier in New York City. As a freelance writer, Bob was a creative tour de force who donated his time and talents to serving his community by writing for organizations such as Feeding Pets of the Homeless and The Humane League. Bob's passions included animals, music, and literature, but nothing made him happier than spending time with his family - running, listening to music, or laughing together. Bob is the proud father of three wonderful daughters and their husbands: Brooke and John Moppert, Lexie and Jake Benardot, and Jordan and Dan Dewalt. His grandchildren - Jack, Luke, Eva, Nora and Summer - brought him tremendous joy. But his greatest passion was his beloved wife, Lynn Mandelbaum, with whom he built a life filled with love, meaning and vitality. Donations can be made in Bob's memory to Feeding America (https://www.feedingamerica.org/) or No Kid Hungry (https://www.nokidhungry.org/). Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

