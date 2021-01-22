Summers, Lalus

SUMMERS (CASTLE), Lalus



September 16, 1927 - January 16, 2021



Lalus Castle Summers of Atlanta, age 93, passed away on January 16, 2021. She was known to many as a quiet, reserved "lady" who was always finding ways to help others. With her generous spirit she sought out those who were homebound and needed assistance with appointments, groceries and support for their daily lives. Each day she would venture out to offer her time and energy for the benefit of others.



Mrs. Summers was born in Auckland, New Zealand on September 16, 1927. Her parents were the late Lennise Javis Stanaway Castle and John Charles Castle, both of Auckland.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, E. Joe Summers of Atlanta, her brother, Morton Charles Castle of Auckland, her stepdaughter, Diane Summers Clarke of Florence, South Carolina and her step-son, Kent Wright Summers of Roswell, Georgia.



Mrs. Summers is survived by her stepdaughter and her husband, Jane and Bob Going, step-daughter-in-law, Elaine Summers and step-son-in-law, Finley Clarke. She is also survived by her grandchildren Lindsey Elliott, Leslie Elliott, Stephanie and Mike Vanderpool, Kelley and Brian Bick, Briana and Wright Summers, Vani and Finley Clarke Jr., Summers and Taylor Lacy and Henry Clarke. Her ten great grandchildren are Brittany and Stephen Vanderpool, Ian, Alexis and Brandon Bick, Jacob and Andrew Summers, Harley and Finley Clarke III, Finley and Henry Lacy. Additionally, she is survived by nieces Margaret Castle Ralston and Cherry Parker, cousins Jos Douglas and Carol Henderson all of Auckland. Other loving and supporting people treasured by Mrs. Summers are goddaughter, Gina Nottingham and the Sepp family of Innsbruck, Austria.



During their loving marriage, Lalus and her husband, Joe, in addition to life with family, enjoyed golf and extensive travel, both in the United States and abroad. Lalus was a life-long lover of opera, taking every opportunity to enjoy performances.



The family of Mrs. Summers wishes to thank Lauren LaPlatte, King'sBridge Retirement Community, Circle of Friends Hospice and Kadan Home Care for their compassionate care in her final days.



Due to the current pandemic and safety concerns, inurnment of the cremated remains of Lalus Castle Summers along with her late husband, Earnest Joe Summers, will be at a later date at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed for the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org or your local church. To share a comment or view photos, visit asturner.com

