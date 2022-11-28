SUMMERS, Kathleen McCaskill



Kathleen McCaskill Summers, daughter of Kathleen (Kay) Richards Summers; and the late James Alexander (Alex) Summers died suddenly Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after recovering from an Illness. She was born in Atlanta on May 14, 1968 and spent a wonderful childhood growing up in Brookwood Hills. She loved being a part of the community with many lifelong friends and recently happily participated in the neighborhood's Centennial Celebration.



Kathleen had her own struggles with learning differences and always wanted to help those who shared her challenges. She was incredibly happy and enthusiastic about people. Her love for children affected all of her life. She taught little kids how to swim from the time she was twelve and always smiled, knowing they were successful, and one even made it into the Olympic trials.



She attended Woodward Academy and graduated from Mills Springs Academy and Southern Seminary Junior College in Buena Vista, Virginia. She studied early childhood education at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. She worked in the pre-schools at First Presbyterian and Peachtree Road Methodist churches; and the after-school programs at Haverty Hollow.



For over 20 years, Kathleen cherished her work at The Westminster Schools After School Program. Her love for children and her connection with them and their families led to a life filled with joy. It brought her great happiness that many of those children stayed in touch with her as they became young adults.



Kathleen was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, and the High Museum of Art. She loved attending performances of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and The Atlanta Opera.



She is survived by her mother, Kay; brother, Frank Mountcastle Summers; sister, Margaret Kathryn Summers; and brother-in-law, Ernest Tyler Hueter.



A Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday, December 1 at 11 AM at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road N W, Atlanta, GA 30327.



Donations in her memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, kidney.org, whose kidney transplant list she had been on for three years; or LifeLink, to which she was an organ donor; LifeLinkLegacyFund.org.



