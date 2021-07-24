SULTAN, Anastasia



Anastasia "Stacey" Eileen Hall Sultan, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2021 at her home in Alpharetta, Georgia. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 3, 1947 to Mildred Virginia Evans of Penns Grove, NJ, and Kenneth Percy Hall of Wolvercote, Oxfordshire, England.



Stacey is survived by her husband of 29 years, Dr. Dawood (David) H. Sultan, whom she met in 1989 while both were students at Louisiana State University. The two fell in love and married on October 2, 1992. She is also survived by her mother Mildred E. Rankin; son Joseph Stephen Lombardo, his wife Kelli, granddaughters Sadie, Anna, and Isabella and great-grandson William (Liam); son Daniel Louis Lombardo, his wife Maria, grandsons Daniel, Rocco, George and Julian; sister Jean Marie Hyatt of Witney, Oxfordshire, England, brother Dale Trevor Hall of Dicot, Oxfordshire, England, and five brothers in law and five sisters-in-law who live in Sudan. She was preceded in death by her father and brother Barry James Hall of Oxfordshire, England.



Stacey was a graduate of Pennsville Memorial High School, Pennsville, NJ, Mount Aloysius Junior College, Cresson, PA, and Southeastern Louisiana University School of Nursing, Hammond, LA. She loved music, art, reading, travel, and spent years tracing and documenting her family genealogy until her untimely passing. She had a beautiful voice and sang everyday of the 32 years she and David spent together. She and David traveled across four continents and the Caribbean Sea, and he called her his co-pilot and best travel companion. Camel was her favorite animal, and she filled her home with its figurines. On a sunny summer day while travelling with David in Egypt, she fulfilled a dream and rode a camel around the Pyramids of the Giza Necropolis.



She was beautiful and dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.



Visitation and an order of Christian funeral were held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society in Alpharetta, Georgia.



