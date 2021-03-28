SULLIVAN, Sherry



Sherry Elaine Walker Sullivan, was born on November 13, 1950 in Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert Sullivan; Daughters, Erica Sullivan Worthy (Lewis) and Rabiah Sullivan; Daughter-in-Law Rubye Sullivan; Son, Yusef Sullivan, her sisters Racine McDaniel and Latresa Walker and Brother, Charles Maxey (Nadine). Four grandchildren, Elijah, Zola, Isaiah, and Lewis II (Deuce); Nieces, Leondra, Andrea and Carmen; Nephew Quinton Scott; Several Great-nieces and Great-nephews; She was preceded in death by Father, Harvey Walker; Mother, Pearlie Mae Walker; Brother, Harvey Walker, Jr.; Step-mother, Beverly Walker. Sherry graduated in 1968 from Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta, where she was a club queen, Yearbook Staff artist and a cheerleader. Upon graduating from high school, Sherry worked for BellSouth as a phone operator. Afterward, she worked for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper for nearly thirty years before retiring as an Executive Assistant in 2010. Sherry enjoyed many interests, including sewing, painting, poetry, home improvement, decorating, cooking, sudoku, travel, Candy Crush, jewelry making, spending time with her grandchildren and pets, Beau and Bandito. She always used her talents to make something old and ordinary into something useful, artistic and beautiful. Sherry passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 19, 2021. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, between 1:00 PM and 6:00PM and Funeral Service on April 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home on 1199 Utoy Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA 30331. Virtual service is available: https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.

