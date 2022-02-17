SULLIVAN, Michael



Michael "Mike" Stephen Sullivan passed away in his sleep on February 11, 2022 after a battle with cancer. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 25, 1960 to the late Jacqueline Cameron and William John "Bill" Sullivan, Jr.



Mike is survived by his two daughters, Stella (Andrew) Mercker and Madeline Sullivan; and by his son, William (Christen). He is also survived by his two sisters, Mary Helen "Muff" DeCelles and Beth (Ben) Schladenhauffen as well as several nieces and five grandchildren: Lowen, Dane, and Emily Sullivan in addition to Scarlett and Edward Mercker.



A 1978 graduate of the Marist School, Mike first attended Auburn University on a baseball scholarship. He later teamed up with his father as part of the 'Sullivan Sales Company' and together they enjoyed many years of success and patronage within the cosmetic sales industry. He was a faithful Catholic who was also steadfast in his support of the 'Grand Old Party'; and he was a loyal and lifelong friend to many. More than anything else, he was dedicated to his family as a son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who really knew him.



The family will receive friends in celebration of his life over the weekend. There will be a Rosary service held in McDonough - St. Mary's Chapel at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday, February 18 at 7:00 PM; a memorial funeral mass held in the Memorial Chapel at the Marist School on Saturday, February 19 at 12:00 PM; and a reception at the Bar{n} in the Dunwoody Village from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marist School, 3790 Ashford Dunwoody, Atlanta, Georgia 30319.

