SULLIVAN, Maurine Boston



Maurine Boston Sullivan, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at the age of 96.



Beloved wife of the late Herbert G. Boston and the late John C. Sullivan; mother of Barbara (Doug) Doris and Deborah (Charles) Evans; grandmother of Katie (Chad) Wrinkle, Ryan (Theresa) Doris, Alex Evans, and Swanny Evans; great-grandmother of Cole Wrinkle.



Private interment at Coker Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Coker Creek, TN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Dementia Society of America. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



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