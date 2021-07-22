Sullivan, Loré

SULLIVAN (LAHEY), Loré



Mrs. Loré Lahey Sullivan, age 52, of Grayson passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born in Athens, GA on July 29, 1968. Loré grew up in several places and spent most of her formative years in Tallahassee, FL. She graduated from Ohio University, where she lettered in Swimming and received her Master's Degree from Georgia State University. Loré was a special education teacher with Barrow County, teaching at Winder Elementary and Statham Elementary. She enjoyed traveling, sports, and cooking, and she loved photography. A long-time member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Loré taught children's Sunday School and enjoyed being an active member of her church.



Mrs. Sullivan is survived by her husband David Sullivan; her sons Will and Tyler; her parents Mike and Karen Lahey;, her siblings, brother Kevin Lahey (Meg Worley) of San Jose, CA, her sister Elizabeth Jones (Dennis) of Alexandria, VA; niece Josie, nephew Eddie; uncle Andy Eilers (Lisa Panlilio), along with beloved cousins, in-laws, and close friends.



Funeral services for Mrs. Sullivan will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 2299 Rosebud Road SW, Grayson, GA 30017, with Dr. Chris Alexander and Reverend Tommy Jordan officiating. Interment will follow at Swords Community Cemetery at 5:00 PM. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014. Flowers are welcome, but a donation can also be made in Loré's name to Chestnut Grove Church Building Fund.

