SULLIVAN, John Keeley



John Keeley Sullivan of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, died peacefully at home on April 12 at age 95. A Cleveland lawyer with many Atlanta ties, he cherished family and loved to share stories from his full life.



John was born in Cleveland in 1925, the son of Frank Sullivan and the former Marie Catherine Keeley. An Eagle Scout, John served in the Marine Corps during World War II, including attending college at the University of Rochester in an officer training program.



John earned his bachelor's and law degrees from what is now Case Western Reserve University. He practiced law in Cleveland, including in the firm Keeley, Hadley and Sullivan as well as Weston, Hurd, Fallon, Paisley and Howley, where he was a partner. Many of his clients became lifelong friends; he was proud to have represented five generations of one family.



In 1961, he married the former Mary Lane Bryan, who came to Cleveland from Atlanta when her father, Wright Bryan, formerly Editor of the Atlanta Journal, was named Editor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 1954. During their loving marriage of nearly 60 years, their historic landmark carriage house became the setting for their hospitality and a showcase for John's love of telling stories, heightened by the wine he enjoyed and his wicked sense of humor, ending with his unforgettable laugh. John and Mary Lane have three children and eight grandchildren, all of whom they have been close to and proud of, as well as countless friends in Cleveland, Atlanta, and all over the world.



John's and Mary Lane's passion for travel took them to Ireland and to archeological sites worldwide. They spent happy vacation days, starting with their honeymoon, at Sea Island, where Mary Lane's family had a cottage. There, they loved to take walks and enjoy the area's natural beauty.



John was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ellen Sullivan. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lane, their three children—David Bryan Sullivan (Deana Jordan Sullivan), William Wright Bryan Sullivan (Polly Sullivan), and Keeley Sullivan Jurgovan (Jon Jurgovan)—and eight grandchildren—Caroline Elizabeth Sullivan, Gene Jeter, Forrest Hillyer Quaid Sullivan, Jon Hillyer Jurgovan, Henry Colquitt Jurgovan, William Lane Jurgovan, Benjamin Pavel Sullivan, and Eoin Jordan Sullivan—as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.



John's remains will be interred in Mary Lane's family plot in Oakland Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held in the coming months. Donations in his memory may be made to Friends of Breakthrough Schools, 3615 Superior Avenue, Suite 3103A, Cleveland, Ohio 44114 (breakthroughschools.org).

