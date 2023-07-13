Sullivan, Charles

SULLIVAN, Jr., Charles Walker

Charles Walker Sullivan Jr., born October 4, 1929, to Lillie Mae Bailey and Charles Walker Sullivan passed away peacefully July 9, 2023. He is survived by his daughter Preston A. Sullivan, C. Walker Sullivan III (Lisa), Thomas A. Sullivan (Troy), M. Stanley Partridge (Brad), grandchildren Walker Sullivan IV and Taylor Brown, brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas B. Sullivan and their daughters Mandy Monk and Christie Kotula.

Walker attended North Fulton High School and was an original member of The Buckhead Boys. He later graduated from The Darlington School. He married Martha Stanley Arkwright in 1954. They shared 50 years of marriage together until she predeceased him in 2004.

He served in the Air Force and Georgia National Guard. After his service he began a 44-year career in the building service maintenance contracting business, retiring from OneSource/International Service Systems.

A graveside service is scheduled for Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM, Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs GA, 30328. Casual, comfortable attire is suggested, no coat and tie necessary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to A G Rhodes. Donate online-https://www.agrhodes.org/donate, or mail a check payable to: Foundation for Rhodes Homes, 2801 Buford Highway NE, Suite 500 Atlanta, GA 30329. Please complete Tribute section or place dad's name in the memo section of your check so our family is notified of your gift.

