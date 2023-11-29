SUGGS, Charles W.



Charles W. Suggs passed away November 27, 2023 after a short illness. Born to Ruby Means Suggs and James W. Suggs Sr., in Atlanta, Charles lived most of his life in the metro area with family, and in group homes for individuals with intellectual disabilities. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Kathryn Suggs Chance Leonard; and brother, David W. Suggs Sr. He is survived by his brother, James W. Suggs Jr.; nephews, James W. Suggs III (Andrea), Robert Y. Suggs Sr., (Gayle), Steven M. Suggs, Joseph D. Suggs, David Welch Suggs Jr., (Claire); nieces, Darby Suggs Armont (Anthony) and Elizabeth Chance King (Patrick); three great-nieces; and five great-nephews.



Charles loved music, television, and the holidays, and especially his family. He could connect to people in unexpected ways, and found joy in gadgets and comparing notes on his favorite artists and shows.



A family ceremony will be held at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Georgia Mountain Food Bank, the Georgia chapter of The Arc, or the Georgia Nurses Foundation Scholarship Fund.



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