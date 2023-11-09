SUERO, Marcos Vicente



Marcos Vicente Suero, beloved husband of Andrena Woodhams Suero, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes at their home in Atlanta, GA on Friday, November 3, 2023. Born November 18, 1978 in Miami, Florida, Marcos was the the loving son of Ana and Orlando E. Suero, who had met in snowy Nebraska after having been sent away from their home in an unstable Cuba. After relocating to sunnier Miami, they had three children, the youngest of whom was Marcos.



Marcos grew up in Miami, where he graduated from Belen Jesuit Preparatory School and the University of Miami, with two degrees: Theater and Computer Science. He was an avid lover of music, animals, video gaming, scuba diving, and international travel. An avid Miami Dolphins fan, he also enjoyed learning to play classical guitar. Moving to Atlanta in 2005, he pursued a career in Human Resources software integrations for ADP. Ten years to the day after his move, Marcos met the love of his life, Andrena Niles Woodhams, a young eye doctor. They were married on May 6, 2017 and spent the next years happily together in their Brookhaven townhome. After a busy day working, he would relax on their terrace garden, where the cats would play among the potted herbs and citrus trees.



Marcos was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marcos and Angelita Vicente, and Gustavo and Angelita Suero. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Andrena (Dena) Suero; his parents above; siblings, Ana Solis and Orlando G. Suero; nieces, Yelina, Angela, Amanda, Joana; and nephew, Zachary. The latter all live in the Miami area.



Marcos will be remembered for his passion for life and for making those around him feel special with his infectious smile and laugh. His love for his wife and family were obvious to all. Marcos stayed close to his Miami family despite his life in Atlanta, visiting Miami and the Florida Keys often with Dena.



He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A funeral and reception afterwards will be held at The Cathedral of St. Philip on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marcos' memory may be made to the Shepherd Spinal Center.





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