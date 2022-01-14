SUDDETH, Joe Arnold



Joe Arnold Suddeth of Tucker passed away January 8, 2022. Joe was born in Greenville, SC, March 30, 1940 and attended the Greenville city schools before graduating from Clemson University. After graduation Joe married his high school sweetheart, Rachel, and they began their 61 years of marriage together. Joe spent the majority of his career in the insurance industry. His career took Joe and Rachel from North Carolina to Pennsylvania, South Carolina and eventually Atlanta. They settled in Tucker with their teenage children and knew they had found their forever home.



Joe is survived by his wife Rachel, daughter Taylor Suddeth Deane (Roger) and son William Todd Suddeth (Leslie), 3 grandchildren, Rachel Deane, Robert Deane and Javon Suddeth. He is also survived by brothers, Dan Suddeth and Ernest Walker both of South Carolina.



He was predeceased by his parents, A. W. and Mildred Suddeth of Greenville, SC and an infant grandson, Russell Joseph Deane.



In 1985 Joe left the corporate world and he and Rachel founded Lamplighter Tours of Atlanta, a wholesale receptive tour operator specializing in Atlanta and the Southeast. Lamplighter hosted groups to our area from throughout the US, Europe, Japan and New Zealand. They sold the company in 2005 and began a wonderful 16 years of retirement. Joe was a Master Gardner and spent many hours volunteering with his fellow gardeners. He also was active in the Mended Heart program at Emory Hospital. He and Rachel are longtime members of First Baptist Church of Tucker where Joe served as a deacon and anywhere else he was needed. He loved his church family and a special group of friends – a couples bridge group that became family.



Due to concerns about the spread of Covid 19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Memorials may be made to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina (Attn: Accounting, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415) in memory of Joe and in honor of Joe and Rachel's precious children, Taylor and Todd.

