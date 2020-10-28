SUAREZ, Concepcion Ortigueira "Connie"



Concepcion Ortigueira Suarez "Connie" of Atlanta passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband Aurelio Suarez in 1992.



Born in Havana, Cuba on December 8, 1921, the day of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Connie never lost her love for her homeland yet admired all that America had to offer. She immigrated to Key West, Florida with her son Albert Tacornal in the early 1950s. Soon thereafter she moved to Miami, where she remarried and raised her son Albert Tacornal and her daughter Maria C. Suarez. In the early 1980s Connie and her husband moved to Ocala, Florida for a decade before relocating to Atlanta in early 1990s to be closer to their daughter.



Connie was an excellent cook and homemaker and was extremely generous in sharing her bounty with others. She was a vivacious personality that will be sorely missed by those who knew her and loved her. She learned to drive later in life and enjoyed the freedom that it gave her. She enjoyed movies and visited theaters regularly. She was a parishioner for many years at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta. She is survived by her son Albert Tacornal (Margaret) of St. Augustine, her daughter Maria Suarez (Edward G. Sullivan) of Atlanta, her grandsons AJ Tacornal of Twenty-Nine Palms, CA and Tyler Tacornal of Miami and a granddaughter Dana German of St. Petersburg.



The family gratefully acknowledges the love and care provided to Connie by the care team at William Bremen Jewish Home in Atlanta for the more than seven years that she resided there, with special heartfelt thanks in particular to Penny, Stephanie, Anna, Sandy, Mary, Judy, Tina and Barbara.



There will be a private family burial at Flagler Memorial Park in Miami. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, contributions can be made in Connie's memory to Mercy Care, 5134 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA 30341.

