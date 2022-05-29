ajc logo
Styron, Susan Jane

STYRON, Susan Jane "Susu"

Susan Jane Styron "Susu", 66, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 27, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Susan was born in Norfolk, VA and moved to Alpharetta, GA for her work in 1990. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Jack Styron. Susan is survived by her sisters - Patricia Litchfield and her husband John and her niece Kristina, of Virginia Beach, VA, and Jackie Ocheltree and her husband Danny and her nephew Jeremy, of Chesapeake, VA. She is also survived by her longtime friends of 50+ years - Roberta Smith of Virginia Beach, VA and Carolyn Hall of Norfolk, VA. She also leaves behind a multitude of great friends in Georgia, who were there to support her every step of the way during her longtime battle with cancer.

Susan started her career with Retail Credit in the early 1970's. She also worked for Equifax, Choice Point, Lexus Nexus and Verisk during her esteemed career.

Susan lived life to the fullest and was the most wonderful and caring person you could ever want to know. She had her own colorful language which made her unique and enormously loved by all.

Susan should have been taken from us a long time ago during her battle with cancer, but as we all know, she was a fighter to the very end. A very special thanks to Dee Baughman and her staff at Hearts at Home Eldercare in Virginia Beach, for the wonderful care given to Susan in her final days.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

And in Susan's famous words, "IT IS WHAT IT IS, YA KNOW"!. Please visit www.vacremation society.com to share memories and offer condolences.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

