Sturgill, Sue

STURGILL (HARRISON), Sue



Passed away November 12, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. She was born in 1935 to Osa Roeder and Ilo (McMahan) Roeder of Orestes, Indiana. Following the death of her birth mother Ilo, Sue was adopted by her paternal aunt Bonnie Ligon Harrison and James Harrison. Sue spent her childhood in Hopkins County, KY, graduating from Madisonville High School and then the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY where she met and married husband Claude.



Sue was independent and a trailblazer as she pursued a full time career while raising four daughters. She retired after more than 35 years teaching mathematics, from Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida where she also served as Chair of the Mathematics department and later as registrar.



Life with Sue was dynamic as she loved to travel, and accompanied Claude (with daughters in tow) to dozens of towns across western Europe. Sue loved to drive and crisscrossed the U.S. by car many times into her 80's, most recently two solo trips to Utah and upstate New York. Sue energetically pursued many interests over the years, from aquariums to computer science, needlework, painting, carpentry, swimming and most recently Polly, her beloved dog.



In her later years, Sue moved to Atlanta, GA where she was an active member of the Somerby Sandy Springs retirement community, participating in bridge, rummikub, knitting circles and the occasional dog show.



Sue is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Sturgill (Jerry Mason) of Stone Mountain, GA, Mare Sturgill (Steve Crescimanno) of Chester, NY, Catherine Sturgill (Marc Trahan) of Lawrenceville, GA, grandchildren Natalie Gshwandtner (Jason) of Gainesville, FL, Jenna Horan of Boston, MA, Travis Sturgill-Trahan of Seattle, WA, Wesley Mason (Veronica) of Kirkwood, WA, Sterling Crescimanno (Meighan) of Park City, UT, and Scott Sturgill-Trahan (Grayson) of Alpharetta, GA, brother-in-law Michael Sturgill (Dinah) and son-in-law Jeff Harder (Virginia).



Sue was preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia Ann and husband, Claude. Upon Sue's request, there will be no funeral or ceremony.

