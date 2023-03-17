Sturgeon, Sandra

STURGEON (STEWART), Sandra "Sandy"



Sandra Stewart Sturgeon, a beloved math teacher for 36 years at The Lovett School, passed away peacefully from complications of dementia on March 1, she was 85.



After being one of the first women to work at Lockheed Martin, she began teaching at Lovett in 1969 and became an inspiration and favorite to her students for her ability to make the typically tedious subjects of calculus, trigonometry, and algebra fun and interesting. Her movie star beauty and innate, innocent silliness won them over as well.



Sandra Stewart was born in Jacksonville, FL on November 22, 1937 to Kenneth Stewart, a prominent tennis pro, and Dorothy Stewart (Chase), an awarded artist and educator. She was married to Robert F. Sturgeon for 54 years until his passing in 2016. She earned a BS and Master's degree in mathematics from Florida State University, and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa honor society. She was also a performer in the FSU circus, homecoming queen at Sewanee University, and a Gator Bowl princess.



In her years at Lovett, she garnered many honors including Star Teacher (1981, '91, '96), Senior class faculty award (1980, '85, '96, 2004), and Woodward award, among many others. A Mensa member, she also served as an AP exam reader for the College Board for six years.



Her son, Richard Stewart Sturgeon of Brooklyn, NY; and grandson, Luca Wesley Sturgeon survive her.



Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

