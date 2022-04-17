Stuebing, Vernon

STUEBING, Jr., Vernon



Vernon Robert "Bob" Stuebing, Jr., age 94, a native Georgian and resident of Gwinnett County for over 50 years, died April 13, 2022. Bob is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Margaret Stuebing, and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors at the Bill Head Funeral Home located at 6101 Highway 29 (Lawrenceville Highway), Tucker, GA 30084 at 1 PM, Sunday, April 24. The service will begin at 2 PM in the chapel. Afterwards, Bob will receive a military funeral honors ceremony graveside at the Decatur Cemetery. Dr. Lloyd Looney will officiate. Bob was a US Army Veteran having served in the Pacific and was a member of General Douglas MacArthur's army of occupation in Japan at the close of World War II. While earning a Bachelor of Science degree at Georgia Tech, Bob also played on the college football team and then went on to earn his master's degree in City Planning at Georgia Tech. Early in his professional career Bob served as Planning Director of the Atomic Energy Commission at Oak Ridge, Tennessee, during the transition to a self-governing municipality. He later served as head of the State Planning Agency for the State of Georgia during the terms of Governors Ernest Vandiver and Carl Sanders. Subsequently he was in private practice as a principal in the firm Public Research & Management for over 40 years, providing planning and management services to local and state governments throughout the southeast and nationally, including service as an expert witness in numerous court cases involving zoning and land condemnation. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bob served as a deacon in his church in Tennessee and was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Snellville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Baptist Foundation, Inc. (www.gbfoundation.org) or Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1400 Dogwood Rd., SW, Snellville, GA 30078. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home & Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.



