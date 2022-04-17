ajc logo
X

Stuebing, Vernon

ajc.com

Obituaries

STUEBING, Jr., Vernon

Vernon Robert "Bob" Stuebing, Jr., age 94, a native Georgian and resident of Gwinnett County for over 50 years, died April 13, 2022. Bob is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Margaret Stuebing, and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors at the Bill Head Funeral Home located at 6101 Highway 29 (Lawrenceville Highway), Tucker, GA 30084 at 1 PM, Sunday, April 24. The service will begin at 2 PM in the chapel. Afterwards, Bob will receive a military funeral honors ceremony graveside at the Decatur Cemetery. Dr. Lloyd Looney will officiate. Bob was a US Army Veteran having served in the Pacific and was a member of General Douglas MacArthur's army of occupation in Japan at the close of World War II. While earning a Bachelor of Science degree at Georgia Tech, Bob also played on the college football team and then went on to earn his master's degree in City Planning at Georgia Tech. Early in his professional career Bob served as Planning Director of the Atomic Energy Commission at Oak Ridge, Tennessee, during the transition to a self-governing municipality. He later served as head of the State Planning Agency for the State of Georgia during the terms of Governors Ernest Vandiver and Carl Sanders. Subsequently he was in private practice as a principal in the firm Public Research & Management for over 40 years, providing planning and management services to local and state governments throughout the southeast and nationally, including service as an expert witness in numerous court cases involving zoning and land condemnation. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bob served as a deacon in his church in Tennessee and was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Snellville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Baptist Foundation, Inc. (www.gbfoundation.org) or Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1400 Dogwood Rd., SW, Snellville, GA 30078. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home & Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. Lilburn-Tucker Chapel

6101 Lawrenceville Hwy

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/

Editors' Picks
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide7h ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for 11-year-old Pierre Lubin (left). Authorities say he and his mother Kerline Lubin (bottom right) were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home by Leonard Cross and another man.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home
7h ago
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE | Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
The Latest
Stone, Harry
Key, Desmond
1h ago
Burnett, Mattie
1h ago
Featured
Marsai Martin from "black-ish" stars in a new film for Paramount+ "Fantasy Football." A new Fox sitcom stars D.L. Hughley ("The DL"). Both started production the past month in Georgia. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
7h ago
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top