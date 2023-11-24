Obituaries

Studymine, Annie

File photo
File photo
Nov 24, 2023

STUDYMINE, Annie L.

Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Annie Lucretia Studymine, of College Park, GA, will be held Saturday, November 25, 2023, 12:00 NOON at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 768 Martin Street, Atlanta, with her remains placed in repose at 11:00 AM. Reverend Timothy Fleming, Sr., Pastor, Officiating. Public Viewing and Visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday, November 24, 2023, 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM. She is survived by, longtime campanion, Mr. Welton Bernard Green; one brother Nathaniel Syudymine (Shirley); one sister, Pamela Franklin Stegall; two goddaughters, Brenda Belcher-Barber, Curtina Jefferson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence Saturday, at 10:30 AM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




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Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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