STUDYMINE, Annie L.



Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Annie Lucretia Studymine, of College Park, GA, will be held Saturday, November 25, 2023, 12:00 NOON at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 768 Martin Street, Atlanta, with her remains placed in repose at 11:00 AM. Reverend Timothy Fleming, Sr., Pastor, Officiating. Public Viewing and Visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday, November 24, 2023, 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM. She is survived by, longtime campanion, Mr. Welton Bernard Green; one brother Nathaniel Syudymine (Shirley); one sister, Pamela Franklin Stegall; two goddaughters, Brenda Belcher-Barber, Curtina Jefferson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence Saturday, at 10:30 AM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.





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