Obituaries
2 hours ago

STUBBS, Thomas

Mr. Thomas Eugene Stubbs, age 86, of Watkinsville, GA died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Mr. Stubbs was born in Baxley to the late Jesse and Imelda Juanita Bell Stubbs. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Austell and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Stubbs was retired from Delta Airlines. Mr. Stubbs is survived by his wife, Peggy Stubbs of Watkinsville; daughter, Susan Veal of Watkinsville; sister, Evelyn Elliott of Brookhaven; brother, Jerry Henry Stubbs of Ellenwood; grandchildren, Lauren Pitts (Jarred) and Eric Veal; and great-grandchildren, Carson, Gaines and Harper. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Kirby Smart Family Foundation, 196 Alps Road, Suite 2-184, Athens, GA 30606. Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Little-Ward Funeral Home

115 State Street

Commerce, GA

30529

https://www.little-wardfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

