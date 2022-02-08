STUBBS, Richard



Richard Stubbs, 80, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away January 30, 2022. He was born on August 28, 1941, in Woolsey, Georgia, to the late Leon and Corene Stubbs. Richard was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1959 and was a graduate of West Georgia College. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sarah Stubbs; his son, Brian (Catherine) Stubbs; his grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Stubbs, and Tyler Richard Stubbs; his brothers, Larry (Joan) Stubbs, Kenneth (Peggy) Stubbs, and Jeff (Julie) Stubbs; his sisters, Linda (Tim) Olive, and Janet (Addison) Lester; his sister-in-law, Susan (Denny) Walsh; his brother-in-law, Ken (Josie) Steinbach; as well as his nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Reverend Shane Green officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation in Richard's name be made to his favorite charities the Georgia PGA Foundation or the Haskins Foundation which supports junior golf in Georgia. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com

