STUBBS, Marvin



Marvin Denton Stubbs, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on March 28, 2023, surrounded by his dear friend Donald Dolan and their two spirited King Charles Spaniels Gabe and Gideon. Marvin was preceded in death by his father, Joel Francis Stubbs; and his mother, Carrie Ruth Dyer Stubbs of Macon, GA. Marvin left behind several Dyer and Cape relatives, dear co-workers, and dear friends. Marvin was born June 30, 1930, in Macon, Georgia and graduated from Lanier High School in Macon, GA. He was called to join the Army in 1952 until 1960. Marvin began working for the London and Feldman families of Atlanta Georgia in the early 1970s at London Iron and Metal Company, a scrap iron and metal recycling company on Adamson Street. Marvin was the Office Controller and Manager until the families sold that business in 1989. He continued working for the two families for nearly two decades longer at London-Feldman Companies (a real estate investment firm) and then with The London Family Companies until he retired in 2018. Marvin Stubbs was more than an employee, he was a member of the family, joining the daily family style office lunches and was a superb conversationalist. Marvin loved to travel to many places, but his favorite destination was France. Marvin took French lessons for many years and enjoyed his time so much with his French group. He was very cultured, and enjoyed ballroom dancing, plays, theater and a lover of all the arts. Marvin was the best storyteller and kindest person to all he met. A true southern gentleman and he will be sorely missed. Marvin was interned next to his parents at Riverside Cemetery in Macon, GA. In lieu of flowers, Marvin would say: Bon Appetite and go enjoy a good French meal!

