X

Stubbs, Marvin

Obituaries
2 hours ago

STUBBS, Marvin

Marvin Denton Stubbs, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on March 28, 2023, surrounded by his dear friend Donald Dolan and their two spirited King Charles Spaniels Gabe and Gideon. Marvin was preceded in death by his father, Joel Francis Stubbs; and his mother, Carrie Ruth Dyer Stubbs of Macon, GA. Marvin left behind several Dyer and Cape relatives, dear co-workers, and dear friends. Marvin was born June 30, 1930, in Macon, Georgia and graduated from Lanier High School in Macon, GA. He was called to join the Army in 1952 until 1960. Marvin began working for the London and Feldman families of Atlanta Georgia in the early 1970s at London Iron and Metal Company, a scrap iron and metal recycling company on Adamson Street. Marvin was the Office Controller and Manager until the families sold that business in 1989. He continued working for the two families for nearly two decades longer at London-Feldman Companies (a real estate investment firm) and then with The London Family Companies until he retired in 2018. Marvin Stubbs was more than an employee, he was a member of the family, joining the daily family style office lunches and was a superb conversationalist. Marvin loved to travel to many places, but his favorite destination was France. Marvin took French lessons for many years and enjoyed his time so much with his French group. He was very cultured, and enjoyed ballroom dancing, plays, theater and a lover of all the arts. Marvin was the best storyteller and kindest person to all he met. A true southern gentleman and he will be sorely missed. Marvin was interned next to his parents at Riverside Cemetery in Macon, GA. In lieu of flowers, Marvin would say: Bon Appetite and go enjoy a good French meal!

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Carson Beck shines among Georgia quarterbacks at G-Day5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp makes case for anyone but Trump in 2024
12h ago

Credit: AP

Sean Murphy caps big week with a monster performance in Braves’ win
4h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Ronald Acuña Jr. setting tone for Braves and dominant trio at top of lineup
9h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Ronald Acuña Jr. setting tone for Braves and dominant trio at top of lineup
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breaking: Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander enters transfer portal
11h ago
The Latest

Titus, DAVID
Finn, John
2h ago
Cooper, Meribeth
2h ago
Featured

Credit: R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
13h ago
How swimsuit colors can help save children’s lives
BREAKING: Supreme Court suspends abortion pill rulings til Wednesday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top