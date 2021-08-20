Stuart, Robert

STUART, III, Robert Frank



Age 57, of Decatur, GA passed away August 15, 2021.



He was born March 8, 1964 in Buffalo, NY. He grew up in New Wilmington, PA and later moved with his family to NC, where he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in journalism. He moved to Atlanta and began a long career of marketing in the commercial real estate industry. He was most recently employed by Bridge Commercial Real Estate/Bridge Investment Group.



Rob was a gifted musician and composer, who created and published several albums in the pop rock genre. He was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with his family on St. Simons Island, GA. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Leslie Stuart, 2 sons Gavin and Lachlan Stuart, mother Sandra Bruney of NC, brothers Scott Stuart (Dana) of CA, Geoff Stuart (Meg) of NC, Michael B. Stuart (Nicole) of NY, and sister Jennifer Stuart of NY. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Frank Stuart, Jr. and his stepfather James Bruney.



Memorial will be held later. Donations in Rob's memory may be made to The St. Simons Land Trust, www.sslt.org.



