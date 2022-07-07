ajc logo
Strube, Norma

1 hour ago

STRUBE, Norma

Norma Jean Strube, age 83 of Smyrna, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held 11 AM, Friday, July 8, 2022 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Strube was preceded in death by her husband Billy Calvin Strube, daughter, Patty Milam; brother, Daniel Shattles. Surviving are her son John D. "Buster" Pitts (Cindy) of Ellijay, daughters Tracey Fawbush (Wilbur) of Cartersville, Melissa Mikulka (Keith) of Smyrna, sisters Susan Erwin (Mike) of Senoia, Sharon Scanlan of Decatur; grandchildren, Amanda Milam, Rachel Asci, Jessica Daniel, Ryan Mikulka, Morgan Milam; great-grandchildren, Haven Asci, Alivia Asci, Charlotte Daniel, Jaelyn Milam; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com. 770-435-4467.




