Strozier, Bobby

STROZIER, Sr. Bobby



Bobby L. Strozier, Sr., passed away on August 18, 2021. A Graveside Ceremony will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Family and Friends please assemble at the grave site at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Today, public viewing will be from 12:00 Noon - 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW Atlanta. (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com.



