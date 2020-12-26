STROUP, Robert Brian



Robert Brian Stroup, age 57, of Suwanee died December 20, 2020. A man of faith who loved Jesus, a loving husband and father and a friend to many. Public visitation for Robert will be Monday evening from 6 PM until 8 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel. Private Memorial services will be held. Due to Covid masks and social distancing is required at visitation and due to Covid, your attendance is not required however your prayers would be appreciated. Robert was a graduate of North Springs High School and the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was an avid Dawg fan. Robert was the owner of Stroup Ingredient Resources and of Simplified Logistics. Survivors include his wife Tracey Stroup, his daughters, Kinsey Stroup of Brookhaven and Sydney Stroup of Atlanta, his son Ford Stroup of Suwanee. Also surviving are his Mother, Betty Stroup, his Father James Otis Stroup and his sister, Sandy Stroup and numerous nieces and nephews. Donations may be mailed to The Navigators, PO Box 6079, Albert Lea, MN. make checks payable to "The Navigators" and use "22838098" in the memo line to insure gifts are directed to honor Robert's life and legacy: or you may make donations to Gwinnett Church, 4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30022. Please write "in memory of Robert Stroup" on the memo line.



