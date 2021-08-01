STROUD, Christopher Matthew



Age 51, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021.



Chris was born on January 3, 1970, in Alexandria, Virginia to Robert Stroud and Lucy Gay Stroud.



Chris went to Oakton High School in Fairfax County, Virginia and graduated with his bachelor's degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1991 where he was an offensive lineman for their football team. He then went on to be a successful small business owner and entrepreneur. Chris was the Managing Partner & President of Premier Investment Properties for the last 19 years.



In addition to his passion for entrepreneurship, Chris was an 18-year veteran of officiating high school football across the state of Georgia. During his time at the Multi-County Football Officials Association (MCFOA), he served as President from 2016 through 2019, and was a Board Member for five additional years. An all-around lover of sports, Chris also coached his daughter's basketball and soccer teams in Gwinnett County for many years. He enjoyed cooking and grilling for friends and family, playing golf, spending time on his boat at Lake Lanier, and was a diehard Washington Redskins fan his entire life.



Chris loved his family, his friends, and his dogs (Buddy, Bogey, Blair, and Magnolia). He was the life of every party with endless jokes.



Christopher Matthew Stroud was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy, and his maternal grandparents, Commander John W. Gay, Sr. USN, Retired and Mildred Lassiter Gay. He is survived by his beloved wife, Tracy Stroud; daughter, Ashby; his wife's children, Mallory, and Alex; sister and brother-in-law, Cassie, and Matthew Mason; and uncles, Captain John W. Gay, Jr. U.S.A., Retired and Richard D. Martinez.



Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 3:00PM in the chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, located in Atlanta, Georgia.



