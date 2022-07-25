STROTT, Thomas



Browning



Thomas Browning Strott, 87 of Peachtree Corners, Georgia died July 20, 2022. Mr. Strott was born in Baltimore, MD and was the son of the late Howard and Mary Strott.



Tom was the youngest of seven children and attended Loyola High School, class of 1953, where he lettered in ice hockey. He taught his children to ice skate on the lakes in Maryland and his grandchildren at rinks in Atlanta. Tom loved to travel, and he and Jo took the family on many a summer station wagon trip. He loved making people laugh and smile, and often had magic tricks in his pockets and a limerick or a groan-worthy pun at the ready. It is quite possible Papa Tom invented the Dad joke, and these often showed up in quirky texts and emails to friends, family, and neighbors. He had a wonderful and delightfully different way of thinking, and was always able to fix anything around the house with duct tape and chewing gum, or toothpicks and paper clips. Tom was well-loved and left many wonderful memories to all who knew him.



Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Josephine Emmett Strott; sons, Douglas Browning Strott (Patricia Russell), Thomas Emmett Strott, Peter Howard Strott (Sherry); Daniel Harwood Strott (Carla); Lawrence Kelly Strott; daughter, Karen Strott Taylor (Matt); 12 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial service with a reception following will be Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2 o'clock at H.M.Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



