ajc logo
X

Strott, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

STROTT, Thomas

Browning

Thomas Browning Strott, 87 of Peachtree Corners, Georgia died July 20, 2022. Mr. Strott was born in Baltimore, MD and was the son of the late Howard and Mary Strott.

Tom was the youngest of seven children and attended Loyola High School, class of 1953, where he lettered in ice hockey. He taught his children to ice skate on the lakes in Maryland and his grandchildren at rinks in Atlanta. Tom loved to travel, and he and Jo took the family on many a summer station wagon trip. He loved making people laugh and smile, and often had magic tricks in his pockets and a limerick or a groan-worthy pun at the ready. It is quite possible Papa Tom invented the Dad joke, and these often showed up in quirky texts and emails to friends, family, and neighbors. He had a wonderful and delightfully different way of thinking, and was always able to fix anything around the house with duct tape and chewing gum, or toothpicks and paper clips. Tom was well-loved and left many wonderful memories to all who knew him.

Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Josephine Emmett Strott; sons, Douglas Browning Strott (Patricia Russell), Thomas Emmett Strott, Peter Howard Strott (Sherry); Daniel Harwood Strott (Carla); Lawrence Kelly Strott; daughter, Karen Strott Taylor (Matt); 12 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial service with a reception following will be Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2 o'clock at H.M.Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Trump v. DeSantis: Young conservatives debate GOP's future2h ago
Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park
1h ago
Nigerian Amusan gets world record on wild night in hurdles
1h ago
Chinatown fears community, business loss in 76ers arena plan
1h ago
Chinatown fears community, business loss in 76ers arena plan
1h ago
Tunisians vote on proposal to give president more power
15m ago
The Latest
Brown, Anne
2h ago
Reynolds, Amy
2h ago
Stewart, Jean
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
17h ago
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top