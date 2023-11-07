STROTHER, Susan Mobley



Susan Mobley Strother, 85, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born in Elberton, Georgia on March 18, 1938. She was a graduate of Southwest Dekalb high school in Atlanta and later attended Georgia State University where she was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Mary M. Wester, Thomas F. Wester and brother, Thomas F. Wester Jr.(June) Susan enjoyed a long career as a residential property manager where she was responsible for managing apartment complexes in and around Atlanta. She was a proud wife, loving mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family and being a great grandmother brought a smile to her face with each new addition to the family. Susan was also an artistic lady and used her gifts to hand paint fine China for herself and others. She was a true southern lady that enjoyed serving a home cooked meal on a beautifully set table where anyone was welcome. Susan is survived by her husband, Robert L. Strother; sister, Mary Whitaker(Ronnie); her daughter, Elizabeth Mobley Ferchau (Erich); and her stepson, Robert L. Strother Jr. (Vickie); as well as five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews .She will be laid to rest in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia after a family celebration of life. In her honor donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or St Jude Children's Research Hospital.



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